Liga decides coronavirus-hit second division match cannot be played

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Spanish Liga on Sunday cancelled the outstanding second division match between Deportivo La Coruna and Fuenlabrada, postponed last week because of a coronavirus outbreak at the away team.

The game was originally scheduled for last Monday, the final day of the Liga 2 season, but was postponed shortly before kick off after members of Fuenlabrada's travelling party tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, the number of cases at the Madrid club, either back home or in the hotel where their squad is quarantined in La Coruna, reached 28.

Fuenlabrada needed a draw to overtake Elche and qualify for the promotion playoffs, La Liga said in a statement that it had decided the game could not be played and that Elche would keep their place in the playoffs.

Fuenlabrada said in a statement that they accepted the decision.

"If the authorised sports institutions do not consider viable, in time and place, the playing of the match, CF Fuenlabrada will abide by the decision," said the Madrid club.

The league said it appreciated "the enormous sacrifice" of 'Fuenla' whose compliance "means their players abandoning what has been achieved with their effort and work throughout the season to facilitate the end of the competition for the rest of the clubs."