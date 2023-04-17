UrduPoint.com

Liga Leaders Barca Drop More Points, Atletico Beat Almeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A subdued Barcelona could not break down Getafe in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, dropping more points but still sitting 11 clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Third-place Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 at home with Antoine Griezmann netting a brace as he continued his sparkling form.

Champions Madrid beat Cadiz on Saturday to cut back Barcelona's lead, and with nine games remaining it seems highly unlikely they will catch Barcelona -- but Xavi Hernandez's side are limping over the line.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at home against Girona on Monday and followed that up with a second consecutive stalemate, the team still wallowing after their Copa del Rey semi-final thrashing by Madrid earlier in April.

The one positive for Barca was a 22nd clean sheet of the season in the top flight, with Getafe, 15th, not creating much danger.

"Here you suffer, because the grass is high, the usual tricks, so it's hard, the clear chances you have -- you have to put them away," Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told DAZN.

"It's a dry pitch, so it's difficult. We did things differently to normal, it's a point which isn't good but it's a point we're adding, obviously." Xavi echoed Ter Stegen's complaint that the low quality of the pitch played a part in the result, but said Barca could not hide behind it.

"It's not an excuse, we weren't accurate, we made chances but we could not finish them," said Xavi.

"But yes, the grass did hurt us, the ball didn't run.

" The coach said he was not worried about Barca not finding the net in three consecutive games across all competitions.

"That can happen, and it's also been a while since we let in goals," added Xavi.

"It's a very tough place to go, Getafe have a lot at stake, when they sit deep it's very hard, they are organised at the back." - No way through - After a slow start, the Catalans created the first clear chance at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, when Raphinha raced on to a long ball and fired against the post.

The rebound fell to Balde, but with the goal gaping, fumbled an effort which struck the same upright.

Sergi Roberto pulled up injured, seemingly with a hamstring issue, adding to Barcelona's long list of absentees.

The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks.

David Soria saved well to keep out a Robert Lewandowski header just before the break.

Lewandowski nodded narrowly wide from an Alba cross before Soria made another solid stop from a rasping Raphinha effort.

Getafe were content with the point, sitting back as Barcelona probed for a breakthrough, although Borja Mayoral almost snatched a winner for the hosts on the break.

Barcelona are still firm favourites to lift the title for the first time since 2019, but should they stumble at home against Atletico next weekend, doubts could creep in.

Getafe are provisionally four points clear of the drop zone, before Valencia, 18th, face Sevilla later Sunday.

Related Topics

Injured Cadiz Almeria Valencia Barcelona Madrid Same Lead April Sunday 2019 Post All From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

6 minutes ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

36 minutes ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

2 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

2 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

5 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.