Ligety To Miss Final Hurrah Because Of Back Pain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ligety to miss final hurrah because of back pain

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety will miss out on a final hurrah at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo because of back pain.

The American had announced that he was to retire after competing in the men's giant slalom in Cortina next week.

But that has been brought forward six days.

"I was excited to race one last time, then retire on my own terms," Ligety said on social media.

"Unfortunately, it was not to be, my back said 'I'm the boss and you're finished now'.

" Ligety said that a scan had revealed a pair of discs herniated "to the point it's not safe to ski".

Ligety, 36, signs out of elite skiing having had an outstanding career.

He won two Olympic gold medals (alpine combined in 2006, giant slalom in 2014) and seven world championship medals, including five golds.

Ligety also notched up 25 World Cup victories and 52 podium placings in 336 starts.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

