Light Plane Crashes Into DR Congo City: Witnesses, Airline

Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Light plane crashes into DR Congo city: witnesses, airline

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A small plane carrying 19 passengers and crew crashed on takeoff Sunday into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the airline and witnesses said.

The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Goma when it went down.

It crashed into a residential area near Goma airport.

"There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members. It took off around 9-9.10 am (0700 GMT)," Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou said.

Busy Bee, a recent company, has three planes serving routes in North Kivu province.

