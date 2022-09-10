ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Light vehicular traffic was restored on National Highway (N-95) Bahrain to Kalam section, after its rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had directed for reopening of the flood-damaged road.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Khurram Agha ensured the timely restoration of the damaged section of road under his supervision.

The prime minister also commended the efforts of personnel and staff of NHA, FWO and 11 Corps of Pakistan Army who had worked for the reopening of N-95 section despite all odds.

After the rehabilitation of the road, the tourists were returning back to their homes, besides, relief goods were being easily supplied to the flood-affected areas of Mittaltan, Gabral and Ariani.