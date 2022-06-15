UrduPoint.com

Lightning Chase Three-peat In Stanley Cup Opener

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Lightning chase three-peat in Stanley Cup opener

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Tampa Bay Lightning are chasing a rare hat-trick of Stanley Cup triumphs as they take on the Colorado Avalanche in Wednesday's opening game of the National Hockey League championship series.

The defending champion Lightning could become the first team to win three Stanley Cups in a row since the New York Islanders achieved the feat over four consecutive seasons between 1980 and 1983.

Despite Tampa Bay winning the championship in 2020 and 2021, Colorado head into the best-of-seven series as slight favorites after a regular season that saw them finish with 56-19 with 7 overtime losses compared to Tampa Bay's 51-23-8 record.

Tampa Bay, however, have a proven winner's pedigree and have improved steadily throughout the post-season, returning to the Stanley Cup Finals after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday to clinch a 4-2 series victory.

That win -- which came after Tampa Bay dropped the opening two games of the series -- has infused the Lightning players with belief ahead of Wednesday's opener on the road in Denver.

"As the series progressed, we got better and better, and I think (Saturday's win) may have been our best game overall," Lightning forward Alex Killorn said.

"And I think that's important in a Stanley Cup run. It's typically the team that improves the most throughout the run typically ends up winning, I find."Lightning star Steven Stamkos says Tampa Bay have forged a tight-knit unit that endured through disappointing playoff defeats before their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in the past two seasons.

