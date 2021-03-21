UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ligue 1 Leaders Lille Slump To Shock Defeat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Ligue 1 leaders Lille slump to shock defeat

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Lille's hopes of a first Ligue 1 title in a decade suffered a major blow as the leaders slumped to a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of struggling Nimes on Sunday.

Goals from Senegalese striker Moussa Kone and captain Renaud Ripart, either side of Xeka's equaliser for Lille, gave Nimes a victory in far northern France which lifts them out of the automatic relegation places.

Lille, who have now won just twice in their last six league games and been eliminated from both the Europa League and French Cup in recent weeks, remain three points clear at the top from both Lyon and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Lyon host PSG later and the winners of that game will go top of the table on goal difference.

Monaco, meanwhile, are four points behind the leaders in fourth after a 4-0 win at Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Lille risk losing the upper hand in the title race with eight games left and visit PSG in their next game at the start of April, after the international break.

Their defeat is the latest surprise result in Ligue 1 following PSG's 2-1 home loss to Nantes, another relegation-threatened side, last weekend.

"Incredible, but that's football. PSG lost against Nantes as well," Lille captain Jose Fonte told Canal Plus Sport.

"We didn't perform well. There is no excuse, but there are eight matches left until the end of the season and the battle goes on.

"Our rule number one is to defend well, not concede goals, and then we will get chances in every game, but we didn't do that and when you don't defend together as a team it is always difficult." Lille were without French international winger Jonathan Ikone due to injury and saw Sven Botman, their outstanding young Dutch centre-back, come off in the second half.

Before that Kone fired high into the net to put Nimes ahead in the 12th minute, only for Portuguese midfielder Xeka to head in Jonathan Bamba's corner and make it 1-1 in the 20th minute.

However, Ripart beat Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan to put Nimes back in front right on half-time and Nimes held on after the break as Burak Yilmaz had a goal disallowed for offside for the hosts.

Nimes move up into the relegation play-off position while Nantes, who were held 1-1 by Lorient earlier, drop down to 19th.

Among the other games on Sunday, South Korean star Hwang Ui-jo scored his ninth league goal of the season but could not prevent Bordeaux losing 3-1 at Montpellier.

Related Topics

Football France Visit Young Saint-Etienne Lorient Nantes Montpellier Nimes Lille Bordeaux Lyon North Korea April Sunday From Top Race PSG

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

21 minutes ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

3 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

3 hours ago

SPL, Sharjah Airport Authority launch e-book netwo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.