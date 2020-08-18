UrduPoint.com
Ligue 1 Season Opener Postponed After Marseille COVID Cases

Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ligue 1 season opener on Friday has been postponed after three more positive COVID-19 tests Marseille, who were due to face Saint-Etienne.

Four people at the Marseille have now shown up positive for coronavirus.

Marseille said on Tuesday that all details had been relayed to the LFP, the body that runs professional football in France.

The LFP later confirmed that Friday's match was postponed, to be played on either September 16 or 17 "subject to changes in sanitary conditions within the Olympique de Marseille club".

Andre Villas-Boas' side cancelled a friendly on August 14 against Stuttgart of Germany as a precaution.

Fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes announced two new suspected cases in its squad and all employees have been put in isolation pending test results.

Nimes had hosted Marseille on August 9 in a friendly.

At least 37 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

Two matches slated for this weekend - Paris Saint-Germain against Metz and Montpellier against Lyon - had already been cancelled because PSG and Lyon are playing Champions League semifinals in Portugal.

