UrduPoint.com

Like Cosmos Signing Pele, Says Ronaldo's New Coach

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Like Cosmos signing Pele, says Ronaldo's new coach

Riyadh, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo's new club coach Rudi Garcia on Sunday compared the Portuguese star's arrival at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia to Pele's signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975.

"It's a bit like Pele's arrival" in what was then the North American Soccer League, Garcia told AFP.

"Especially for the development of football, sport and culture in Saudi Arabia." At 34, Pele came out of partial retirement to spark an explosion of interest in football in the United States. Ronaldo, at 37, is coming out of a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

"It's great. Great for us, for Al-Nassr. Great for Saudi Arabia," said Frenchman Garcia. "Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a player. He is one of the best players in the world." Garcia was speaking on a visit the Riyadh bivouac of the Dakar Rally which is being held in Saudi Arabia and, like Ronaldo's high-priced signing, has drawn criticism that the country's leaders are "sportswashing", or trying to deflect attention from the kingdom's human rights record.

"For the development of Saudi Arabia and the middle East, it is very, very important," said Garcia. "If today the Dakar is here, it brings home that in sports and cultural development a country can do a lot." "It's amazing how much it's put a spotlight on our club. Now everyone knows where our club is around the world," said Garcia of Ronaldo's off-field impact, particularly on social media.

"We must have gone from 800,000 (followers) to 10 million in a few hours, a few days, because of Cristiano's arrival.

" Ronaldo signed a contract until 2025 with the Saudi club in a deal worth a reported 200 million Euros.

Garcia said he was delighted with his new star.

"The greatest champions are the easiest to manage," he said.

"He blended in with the squad. We saw him joking and laughing with pleasure with his new teammates. He was with us for the last game, even if he couldn't play. He was in the locker room, riding his bike." - 'Smile again' - Garcia said the club was respecting Ronaldo's suspension for an incident with a fan at the end of his time in the Premier League and would not pick him for their next match, a top-of-the table encounter with Al-Shabab.

Instead, he said Ronaldo's first Saudi appearance "will not be in a Al-Nassr jersey" but in a joint Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team due to face Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, and potentially Lionel Messi, in an exhibition game scheduled for January 19.

"As coach of Al-Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match," said Garcia, a former manager of two of PSG's great rivals Marseille and Lyon. "We have a league game three days later." Garcia said his first objective was to make Ronaldo happy.

"The only thing I wish for Ronaldo is that he finds the pleasure of playing and smiles again," said Garcia.

"These last months between Manchester, the national team and then at the private level he has not had any easy moments. If he finds the pleasure of playing it will be a goal already achieved."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Social Media Riyadh Visit Divorce Saudi Marseille Lyon Dakar Manchester New York United States Saudi Arabia Middle East Manchester United January Sunday From Best PSG Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

3 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

5 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.