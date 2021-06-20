UrduPoint.com
Like Father, Like Son With Two More Wheels As Doohan Wins In France

Sun 20th June 2021

Like father, like son with two more wheels as Doohan wins in France

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Australia's Jack Doohan, the son of five-time world motorcycling champion Mick Doohan, claimed his first victory of the Formula 3 season at Le Castellet on Sunday.

Doohan, 18, finished ahead of Norway's Dennis Hauger, Brazil's Caio Collet and French duo, Victor Martins and Clement Novalak.

Hauger maintained his overall championship lead with 66 points, six ahead of Martins and eight better off than Doohan.

The next round is in Spielberg, Austria, on July 4.

Mick Doohan won five successive world motorcycling titles in the 500cc class between 1994 and 1998.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

