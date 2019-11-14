Lil Nas X nabs award at country music gala where women take spotlight

(@imziishan)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Overnight sensation Lil Nas X scored a Country Music Award Wednesday, a milestone for the gala that can sometimes feel like music's whitest night.

A little bit country, a little bit southern rap, the Atlanta native's infectious single "Old Town Road" was famously booted from Billboard's country list earlier this year -- triggering accusations that the country industry pigeonholed the song as hip hop purely because the novice musician is black.

The award for "Musical Event of the Year" was given to Lil Nas X -- who this year broke a decades-old record for longest reign over the Billboard Hot 100, music's most closely watched singles chart -- along with country veteran Billy Rae Cyrus, who lent vocals for the remix of the hit that received Wednesday's honor.

The award was presented off-air, but Lil Nas X attended the gala sporting his signature youthful grin along with a black cowboy hat and black western jacket with gold fringe.

The 53rd annual awards show in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off by spotlighting the many women of country's pantheon, with a medley from more than a dozen female artists.

The performance included a tribute to genre legend Loretta Lynn, who at 87 looked radiant as artists Jennifer Nettles along with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of the group Little Big Town sang her hit "You're Lookin' at Country."The Highwomen, the recently formed supergroup of Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile -- an artist who cleaned up at this year's Grammys -- also wowed with a rendition of "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad" off Tammy Wynette's 1967 debut album.

The stars earlier this year formed the collective -- which pays homage to the Highwaymen, a male supergroup that included Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson -- to highlight the disproportionate number of women artists on country radio and at country festivals.