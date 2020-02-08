UrduPoint.com
Lille Boost Champions League Bid With Win At Angers

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Paris, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Renato Sanches scored his second Ligue 1 goal as Lille claimed a 2-0 victory at Angers on Friday to move level on points with third-placed Rennes.

Last season's runners-up secured a third straight win to edge closer to the final Champions League qualification spot.

Rennes host Brest on Saturday when second-placed Marseille, six points clear of Lille, take on rock-bottom Toulouse.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen gave Christophe Galtier's Lille the perfect start by latching onto Jonathan Bamba's long ball over the top in the 14th minute and lobbing home his 12th league goal of the season.

Sanches wrapped up the points with 15 minutes to play, as the Portuguese Euro 2016 winner raced through on goal and drilled a low finish into the bottom corner.

Reigning champions and runaway league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who sit 12 points ahead of Marseille, welcome Lyon to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

