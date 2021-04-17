UrduPoint.com
Lille Draw To Allow PSG Chance To Close Gap In France

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Lille draw to allow PSG chance to close gap in France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 leaders Lille needed a spectacular late strike from Luis Araujo to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Friday which allowed Paris Saint-Germain the chance to turn the screw in the title race.

Lille moved to 70 points but defending champions PSG can close the gap to just a point if they defeat Saint Etienne on Sunday.

Andy Delort headed Montpellier ahead in the 21st minute on Friday.

But Brazil's Luis Araujo grabbed a deserved equaliser with five minutes left with a memorable half-volley.

