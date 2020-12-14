UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lille Replace PSG At Top Of Ligue 1

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lille replace PSG at top of Ligue 1

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Jose Fonte's bullet header sent Lille top of Ligue 1 following a 2-1 home win over Bordeaux, although Paris Saint-Germain can reclaim first place later on Sunday when they host Lyon.

Jonathan Bamba's exquisite curling strike gave Lille the lead on 16 minutes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy before Toma Basic levelled from a Hatem Ben Arfa corner.

Portugal defender Fonte, who turns 37 later this month, powered in a header at a Bamba corner at the end of the first half to move Lille a point clear of PSG and two above Marseille who have two games in hand.

Lille travel to bottom side Dijon in midweek before the visit of defending champions PSG next Sunday in what could be a defining week in terms of a competitive title race this season.

"We did our job. We'll go home and watch the other match (PSG v Lyon)," said Fonte. "We'll keep going game after game and give everything." Just three points separate the top five clubs in Ligue 1, with in-form Lyon unbeaten in 10 matches and Montpellier winners in five of their past six.

Lyon, who have won at the Parc des Princes since 2007, will hope PSG are feeling the effects of completing their midweek Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir 24 hours later than planned.

Marseille reeled off their sixth successive victory on Saturday by beating Monaco 2-1 after their European adventure came to an abrupt end following a disastrous Champions League campaign.

Related Topics

Visit Job Montpellier Dijon Lille Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Monaco Istanbul Lead Sunday From Top Race PSG

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

52 minutes ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

1 hour ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.