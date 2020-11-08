UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lille Suffer First Defeat Of Season At Brest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

Lille suffer first defeat of season at Brest

Brest, France, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ligue 1's last unbeaten run was ended Sunday when Lille followed up their midweek triumph over Milan with a 3-2 defeat at Brest, who were cheered on by fans in overlooking buildings.

Lille remain second in the French top-flight five points behind Paris Saint-Germain and one above Rennes, but may be overtaken when Nice host Monaco in a south coast derby later Sunday.

The team that thumped AC Milan 3-0 at the San Siro on Thursday possibly hadn't left enough as in the tank to see off Brittany outfit Brest, who had lost three in a row.

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel got his first professional goal with a header for the opener on 15 minutes and Brest raced to a 3-0 lead before half-time with goals from Romain Perraud and Irvin Cardona.

Christophe Galtier's side never gave up however and earned a penalty in first-half injury time with Turkish striker Yilmaz Burak slotting home.

He grabbed another goal on 57 minutes to set up the eventually doomed chase as the home side were cheered on by noisy neighbours in an adjacent building.

On Saturday, Angel Di Maria scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain made short work of Rennes despite a raft of absences in a 3-0 win with the Argentine striking in each half and Moise Kean scoring the other.

PSG's win was their eighth in a row in Ligue 1 and came as under-fire coach Thomas Tuchel battles with an injury crisis that has left him without the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

Related Topics

Derby Brest Rennes Nice Lille Milan San Monaco Lead Tank May Sunday From PSG Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

57 minutes ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

57 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.