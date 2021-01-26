UrduPoint.com
Lilly Covid Antibodies Cut Hospitalizations And Deaths

Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Lilly Covid antibodies cut hospitalizations and deaths

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's combination of two synthetic antibodies against Covid-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 70 percent in high-risk patients with recent positive tests, the company said Tuesday.

"Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have the potential to be an important treatment that significantly reduces hospitalizations and death in high-risk COVID-19 patients," Lilly's chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky said.

The results meant that the phase 3 trial involving 1,035 people achieved its main goal, and the study also met its secondary goals of reducing patients' viral load and their time to recover from the disease.

Patients were assigned either a placebo or the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, the two antibodies, at 2.8 grams each.

There were 11 deaths or hospitalizations in the patients who received the therapy, or 2.1 percent of that group.

In the placebo arm, there were 36 deaths or hospitalizations, or 7.0 percent of the group.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

