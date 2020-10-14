UrduPoint.com
Lilly Pauses Covid-19 Antibody Treatment Trial Over Safety Concern

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment trial over safety concern

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of its experimental lab-produced antibody treatment against Covid-19 over an unspecified safety concern, the company said.

"Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB (data safety monitoring board) to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study," a spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

