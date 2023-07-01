Limping Lyon helps Australia set England 371 to win 2nd Ashes Test

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Nathan Lyon came hobbling out to bat as Australia set England a Lord's record 371 to win the second Ashes Test on Saturday.

There had been doubts over whether Lyon, appearing in his 100th consecutive Test, would feature again in this match after suffering a calf injury while fielding on Thursday.

But the off-spinner received a standing ovation from spectators at the 'Home of Cricket' after coming out to bat with Australia 264-9.

For all his bravery, Lyon was still struggling to run.

And with runners no longer allowed in Test cricket, the match descended into farce as the only apparent way Australia could add to their total was by hitting boundaries.

Starc thought he had hoisted Stuart Broad for six, but the ball was knocked back in over the rope by substitute Rehan Ahmed.

The ball was in the air for such a long time, however, that a hobbling Lyon managed to compete a single.

With England putting all their fielders, bar wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, out in the deep a stalemate ensued.

Starc did hit a six and the courageous Lyon pierced the field with a pulled four off Broad.

Lyon's defiant effort eventually came to an end after 13 balls when he holed out off Broad, the veteran paceman leading England's attack with 4-65 as Australia were dismissed for 279 in their second innings.

He departed to a pat on the back from England captain Ben Stokes and a standing ovation from the crowd.

The 35-year-old Lyon's gutsy presence in the middle was also a testament to Australia's regard for England's run-chasing ability.