Lin Songtian conferred upon with Sitara e Pakistan

BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) ::On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque conferred Pakistan's civil award "Sitar-e-Pakistan" upon Lin Songtian, the President of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in a special investiture ceremony held on Friday at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The event was attended by senior officials of CPAFFC, representatives of media organizations and officers of the Pakistani Embassy in China.

President Lin is a seasoned diplomat who has served with distinction at several important positions as the Vice Foreign Minister and the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Malawi and South Africa.

President Lin is an ardent advocate of China-Pakistan friendship, especially in the realm of people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation, CEN reported.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid tributes to President Lin Songtian for his endeavors for strengthening China-Pakistan friendship and his role in arranging high level events, especially the grand Reception at Diaoyutai State Guest House on 21st May 2021 to celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

In the same year, under the guidance of Mr. Lin, a total of 21 new sister city and province MOUs were signed along with a sister city and province forum was jointly organized by the Pakistani Embassy and CPAFFC.

Ambassador Haque also appreciated the role and efforts of President Lin Songtian to galvanize Chinese public and institutional support to assist Pakistan in times of natural calamities and environmental disasters, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and last year's floods.

In his remarks, Lin Songtian expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the conferment of civil award.

He underlined that as All- Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and Iron Brothers, CPAFFC would continue to deepen China's ties with Pakistan and promote people-to-people and cultural cooperation.