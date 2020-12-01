Lincicome withdraws from LPGA event after Covid-19 positive

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome has withdrawn from this week's LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old American hopes to be able to return in time for next week's final major of the season, the 75th US Women's Open on December 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

"Although I have been very cautious, unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19," Lincicome said in an Instagram post.

"My husband and baby girl are both negative.

I am now self-isolating and working on contact tracing with all those I have been in contact with. I have mild symptoms but am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Volunteers of America Classic.

"I will be isolating at home until it is safe to resume my schedule. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to when I can return to playing on tour."This week's event was the final tuneup for the US Women's Open and the following week's season-ending Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.