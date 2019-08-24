UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Engaged

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban engaged

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :US skiing icon Lindsey Vonn and National Hockey League star P.K. Subban announced their engagement on Friday after a two-year relationship.

Vonn, who won the gold medal in the women's downhill at the 2010 Olympics before retiring from the sport earlier this year, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Subban confirmed the news in an interview on Vogue magazine's website.

The couple have not set a wedding date, with Vonn saying she just wanted to "enjoy the moment".

"We're not in a big hurry to get married," Vonn, 34, told Vogue.

"It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don't want to stress him out because he has a big season coming."Subban, 30, proposed at the couple's Los Angeles home, according to Vogue, with an emerald ring.

Canadian international Subban was traded to New Jersey this year after three seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Related Topics

Hockey Marriage Married Emerald Los Angeles Nashville Women Gold Olympics From

Recent Stories

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

14 minutes ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

51 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

46 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

46 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.