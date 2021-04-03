UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LinkedIn Gives Staff Week Off For Well-being

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:20 AM

LinkedIn gives staff week off for well-being

San Francisco, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Professional social network LinkedIn is giving nearly all of its 15,900 full-time workers next week off as it seeks to avoid burnout and allow its employees to recharge, the company told AFP Friday.

The Microsoft-owned firm said that the "RestUp!" week starting Monday is meant to give employees time for their own well-being.

"There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time," LinkedIn said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails." During the week, LinkedIn will provide employees who may feel isolated the option of taking part in daily activities such as volunteering for worthy causes through "random acts of kindness," according to the company.

"A core team of employees will continue to work for the week, but they will be able to schedule time off later," LinkedIn said.

Major technology companies were among the first in the US to adopt working from home last year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and most have yet to fully reopen their offices. Twitter has extended remote working indefinitely.

LinkedIn does not expect employees to begin returning to its offices until September, and plans to make it standard practice to let them work from home as much as half of the time.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Company Same May September All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

9 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

8 hours ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

8 hours ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

8 hours ago

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball after Bab ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.