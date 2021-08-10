Lionel Messi factfile

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Factfile on Lionel Messi, who on Tuesday was headed to France to sign for Paris Sain-Germain: Full name: Lionel Andres Messi Cuccitini Date of birth: June 24, 1987 (34 years old) Place of birth: Rosario (Argentina) Nationality: Argentinian (also holds Spanish citizenship) Height: 1m 69 (5 foot 7) Weight: 72 kilos (158 lb) Position: Striker Club: FC Barcelona (2004-2021) 151 caps and 76 goals for Argentina International honours: Copa America (2021) Olympics (2008) Under-20 World Cup (2005) Club honours: Four Champions Leagues (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) Ten La Liga titles (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) Seven Spanish Cups (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021) Three European Super Cups (2009, 2011, 2015) Eight Spanish Super Cups (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018) Three Club World Cups (2009, 2011, 2015) Individual honours: Six Ballons d'Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) Six Golden Boots (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) Twice elected UEFA player of the year (2011, 2015) Best player at 2014 World Cup Best player at the Copa America (2015, 2021) Six times top scorer in the Champions League (2008-2009: 9 goals; 2009-2010: 8 goals; 2010-2011: 12 goals; 2011-2012: 14 goals; 2014-2015: 10 goals; 2018-2019: 12 goals) Eight times Spanish League top scorer (2009-2010: 34 goals, 2011-2012: 50 goals, 2012-2013: 46 goals, 2016-2017: 37 goals, 2017-2018: 34 goals, 2018-2019: 36 goals, 2019-2020: 25 goals, 2020-2021: 30 goals) Best player at the 2008 Olympics Best player at the 2005 Under-20 World Cup Main records: Record Ballons d'Or wins (6 to date) Top goalscorer in Spanish League history (474 to date) Most goals scored for one Spanish League club (474 for Barcelona) Top overall goalscorer in Barcelona's history (672) Top scorer in history for one club (672 for Barcelona) Top scorer in Spanish 'clasicos' between Barcelona and Real Madrid (26) Most appearances for Barcelona (778) Most goals scored in a top class league season (50 in 2011-2012) Top scorer in Argentina's history 76 (2006 to date) Record goals scored in a Calendar year (91 in 2012)Record goals scored for a club in a season in all competitions (73 in 2011-2012)(NB: The last two records have not been officialised by FIFA)

