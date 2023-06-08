Lionel Messi joins MLS side Inter Miami

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced he will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, choosing the United States as his next destination over a Barcelona reunion or blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine forward, 35, has spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on Saturday, after moving from Barcelona in 2021, where he spent the majority of his career.

Messi said that he did not want to have to wait for Barcelona to find a formula to be able to sign him given their financial situation -- they were unable to keep him before his move to PSG, leading to a tearful departure.

MLS and Inter Miami confirmed the news on social media.

"I was afraid that it would happen again," Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.