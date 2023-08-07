Open Menu

Lionel Messi Scores Double, Takes Inter Miami To Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Lionel Messi scores double, takes Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

ANKARA, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored double, including a late freekick, to send Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, Messi, 36, scored Inter Miami's first and last goals in the match at FC Dallas to display another efficient performance for his club.

Dallas were on a 4-2 lead against Miami with 10 minutes left but two late goals took the match to the penalty shootout.

Messi whipped a freekick into the six-yard box but Dallas' US defender Marco Farfan scored an own goal via a header in the 80th minute to narrow the gap, 4-3.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Messi was on the scoresheet again near the end of the match as he curled a classy freekick to equalize, 4-4 to send it to the penalties.

Inter Miami beat Dallas 5-3 in a penalty shootout at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas to secure a berth in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Their next game will be on Aug. 11.

Messi, who was signed for Inter Miami in July, scored seven goals in four Leagues Cup matches.

The Leagues Cup is an international club football tournament between US and Canada's Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX, that began on July 21 and will run through Aug. 19.

Related Topics

Football World Canada FIFA Barcelona Lead Dallas Miami Mexico July Sunday Toyota PSG

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

46 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

1 hour ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous