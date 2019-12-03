UrduPoint.com
Lionel Messi Wins Ballon D'Or For Sixth Time

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for sixth time

Paris, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi won a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, beating Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to take the honours.

Now aged 32, it is Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi succeeds Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder who won the prize last year.

