UrduPoint.com

Lion's Mane Mushroom Can Enhance Memory By Boosting Nerve Growth: Study

Published February 11, 2023

SYDNEY, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) --:A team led by researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) has purified and identified biologically new active compounds from lion's mane mushroom, which can boost nerve growth and thus improve memory.

According to the study published in the Journal of Neurochemistry last month, an isoindoline compound dubbed "N-de phenylethyl isohericerin" and its hydrophobic derivative "hericene A" were highly potent in promoting extensive axon outgrowth and neurite branching in cultured hippocampal neurons.

Researchers observed that when fed with the mushroom crude extract and "hericene A", mice exhibited increased neurotrophin expression and downstream signaling, which resulted in significantly enhanced hippocampal memory.

