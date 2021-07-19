UrduPoint.com
Lions Team Almost Finalised After 'robust' Discussion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lions team almost finalised after 'robust' discussion

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The British and Irish Lions team for Saturday's first Test against South Africa is almost finalised, defence coach Steve Tandy said during an online news conference on Monday.

He said the Lions' selection process was virtually complete after a "robust" discussion lasting almost two hours.

"There's one or two things to firm up but the majority has probably been done."Although Tandy did not drop any hints about who was likely to be in the Test team, he responded to questions over the return to the squad of tour captain Alun Wyn Jones by saying, "I haven't seen anyone like him being that professional -- he's pretty unique."The Lions team will be announced on Thursday, a day after the Springboks are due to name their team for the first of three Tests.

