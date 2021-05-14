UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lisbon Greenlights UK Tourists Ahead Of Champions League Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Lisbon greenlights UK tourists ahead of Champions League final

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :British tourists will be able to visit Portugal from Monday after Lisbon lifted restrictions introduced in January to keep the spread of Covid-19 in check, the government said Friday.

Lisbon's move came after London had placed Portugal on its 'green list' of countries to visit without having to self-isolate on return home.

Portugal said Britons could visit as long as they could show a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their arrival.

The country is traditionally a top summer destination for British holidaymakers.

An added attraction is that the northern city of Porto will host the May 29 Champions League final between Manchester City and English Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Thousands of English football fans can be expected to descend on the venue although governing body UEFA has to date only confirmed that up to 6,000 tickets will be made available to each club.

The final capacity limit at Porto's Estadio do Dragao has yet to be fixed.

Related Topics

Football Visit London Porto Lisbon Portugal January May From Government Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.