Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:30 AM

List of key Golden Globe winners

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Here are the winners in key categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.

"Nomadland" boosted its Oscars momentum by taking home the prizes for best drama film and best director for Chloe Zhao.

On the comedy side, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named best musical or comedy film, and Sacha Baron Cohen was named best comedy actor.

"The Crown" dominated in the television drama categories.

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were back to host the event -- the first major awards show of a pandemic-era season that culminates with the Oscars on April 25 -- though they were on opposite coasts due to the coronavirus crisis.

- FILM - Best film, drama: "Nomadland" Best film, musical or comedy: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Best director: Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" Best actor, drama: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Best actress, drama: Andra Day, "The United States vs Billie Holiday" Best actor, musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Best actress, musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot" Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Best supporting actress: Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian" Best foreign language film: "Minari" Best animated feature: "Soul" - TELEVISION - Best drama series: "The Crown" Best drama actor: Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Best drama actress: Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Best musical or comedy series: "Schitt's Creek" Best musical or comedy actor: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Best musical or comedy actress: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" Best supporting actor: John Boyega, "Small Axe" Best supporting actress: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown" Best limited series or tv movie: "The Queen's Gambit"Best limited series or TV movie actor: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"Best limited series or TV movie actress: Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

