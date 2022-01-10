UrduPoint.com

List Of Key Golden Globe Winners

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 10:50 AM

List of key Golden Globe winners

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the winners in key categories for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced on Sunday with no audience present as the industry boycotted the troubled gala.

- FILM - Best film, drama: "The Power of the Dog" Best film, musical or comedy: "West Side Story" Best actor, drama: Will Smith, "King Richard" Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...

BOOM!" Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" Best supporting actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Best screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" Best animated film: "Encanto" Best non-English language film: "Drive My car" - TELEVISION - Best drama series: "Succession"Best musical or comedy series: "Hacks"Best limited series or tv motion picture: "The Underground Railroad"

