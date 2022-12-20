'Listen to me', says Israeli woman accusing top rabbi of rape

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Through weekly protests outside Israel's parliament, Nehama Teena has demanded an investigation into a prominent rabbi she accuses of rape and sought to break the code of silence surrounding sexual assault in the Orthodox world.

"I'm not asking that they take my word for it, only that they listen to me and stop preventing victims from speaking," the 38-year-old mother of five told AFP.

In August, Teena rattled Israel's Orthodox Jewish community with a Facebook post that accused 84-year-old rabbi Zvi Thau of raping her over several years, including when she was a minor.

Thau heads one of Jerusalem's most influential Jewish study centres, the Har Hamor yeshiva.

He is also the spiritual head of Noam, a virulently anti-LGBTQ party that secured one parliament seat in Israel's November elections and has struck a deal with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to support his next government.

Thau has refused to comment on the series of allegations made against him by Teena and another woman, Dorit Lang, who came forward with accusations dating back 40 years.

Thau did not respond to requests for comment from AFP. Israeli media reported Monday that he could be cleared in a probe opened several weeks ago due to a lack of conclusive evidence.