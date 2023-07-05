Open Menu

Literacy Rate In Philippines Grows To 97 Pct: Survey

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Literacy rate in Philippines grows to 97 pct: survey

MANILA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The literacy rate in the Philippines increased to 97 percent, improved by 1.2 percentage point in the last five years, according to the data released Tuesday by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Citing the survey results of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, the PSA said among 97.6 million Filipinos above five years old, 94.6 million were literate, or can read and write a simple message in any language or dialect.

The Metro Manila posted the highest literacy rate at 98.9 percent, while the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the southern Philippines had the lowest literacy rate at 86.

4 percent.

The data also showed that the literacy rate in 2020 was slightly higher among females, at 97.1 percent, than among males at 96.8 percent, echoing the same trend observed in 2015.

According to the data, about one in every six college graduates has a degree in education science, the most popular course among college graduates. Males prefer management and administration courses, while females opt for education science courses.

More females than males pursue post-baccalaureate education.

