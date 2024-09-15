Open Menu

Literary Ceremony Held At Bahawalpur Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Literary ceremony held at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A literary programme to discuss different aspects of novel "Tum Pukaro To Sahi" written

by novelist Ms. Shabnam Shafeeq was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Sunday.

Bahawalpur Arts Council organized the ceremony which was attended by Bahawalpur

Arts Council, Director Mian Ateeque Ahmad, senior bureaucrat and novelist, Dr Nayyar

Mustafa, well known poet, Azhar Faragh, famous writer, Prof-Dr. Aslam Adeeb and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Shafeeq said that she tried to narrate a different type

of a romantic story in her novel.

Dr. Nayyar said there was peak of thinking presented in the novel written by Ms. Shafeeq.

He termed it one of good novels of the present era.

Poet Azhar Faraqh shed light on technical aspects of the novel and termed it a good effort

in the field of literature.

Dr. Adeeb said that story of upper-class of the society was narrated in the novel.

Director Arts Council Mian Ahmad said the novelist tried to encourage people to do well

in their life.

