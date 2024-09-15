Literary Ceremony Held At Bahawalpur Arts Council
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A literary programme to discuss different aspects of novel "Tum Pukaro To Sahi" written
by novelist Ms. Shabnam Shafeeq was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Sunday.
Bahawalpur Arts Council organized the ceremony which was attended by Bahawalpur
Arts Council, Director Mian Ateeque Ahmad, senior bureaucrat and novelist, Dr Nayyar
Mustafa, well known poet, Azhar Faragh, famous writer, Prof-Dr. Aslam Adeeb and others.
Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Shafeeq said that she tried to narrate a different type
of a romantic story in her novel.
Dr. Nayyar said there was peak of thinking presented in the novel written by Ms. Shafeeq.
He termed it one of good novels of the present era.
Poet Azhar Faraqh shed light on technical aspects of the novel and termed it a good effort
in the field of literature.
Dr. Adeeb said that story of upper-class of the society was narrated in the novel.
Director Arts Council Mian Ahmad said the novelist tried to encourage people to do well
in their life.
