UrduPoint.com

Literary Historian Asor Rosa Dies 7

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Literary historian Asor Rosa dies 7

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Italian literary historian, critic, politician and left-wing public intellectual Alberto Asor Rosa has died at the age of 89, his family said Wednesday. Asor Rosa, whose name was the most famous palindrome in Italian literature, studied under great Italian literature scholar Natalino Sapegno at Rome's La Sapienza University before becoming one of the country's leading Marxist thinkers and literary critics.

He broke with the Italian Communist Party, the biggest in the West, over the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956 and only returned in 1972, working to reform it and turn it into a mainstream social democratic force, especially after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. A specialist in modern and Baroque Italian literature, Asor Rosa conceived and directed the compilation of the monumental history of Italian literature published by progressive publishing house Einaudi.

His favourite work was Ludovico Ariosto's Orlando Furioso. He once said "the right age to read the Orlando Furioso intensely and never leave it again is between your 30s and 40s, when you are still young enough to remember that day-to-day reality is not everything and already mature enough to understand that beyond what is visible, worlds exist that one should really not miss".

Asor Rosa contributed to several leading leftwing journals and wrote many books including Intellectuals and the Working Class, Writers and the People, The Two Societies, The Last Paradox, Writers and the Masses, and Outside the West, Or Reasoning on the Apocalypse, as well as an autobiography, Dawn of a New World, and a novel, Suspended Loves. He also penned seminal essays on literary giants including Macchiavelli and Joseph Conrad. (ANSA).

Related Topics

World Died Young Berlin Rome Orlando Hungary Family

Recent Stories

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

31 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

31 minutes ago
 Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zirc ..

Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon to Army Needs Increasing - ..

31 minutes ago
 New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commi ..

New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Sh ..

31 minutes ago
 vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.