Literary Legacy Of Shaukat Thanvi Remembered On His 119th Birth Anniversary

February 03, 2023

Literary legacy of Shaukat Thanvi remembered on his 119th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Humorist writer in urdu literature, Mohammad Omar, well-known by his pen-name Shaukat Thanvi, was remembered on his 119th birth anniversary here on Friday.

Born on February 3, 1904 in Mathura District, Bandarban, India, Shaukat's love for poetry and literature developed during his childhood in Bhopal where his father served as the Inspector General of Police.

Starting his career as a news writer for the daily 'Ham-dam', Shaukat quickly rose to prominence with the publication of his famous satirical novel 'Swadeshi Rail' in 1930.

During his career, he served on key positions in several media houses, including editor-in-chief of 'Awadh Akhbar' and a role at All India Radio Lucknow, before settling in Lahore as a story writer for Pancholi Art Pictures.

He also worked for Radio Pakistan.

Over fifty satirical story collections and novels, as well as a collection of poems titled 'Gahristaan' earned him the recognition of the Government of Pakistan, which awarded him the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiyaaz'.

He passed away in Lahore at the age of 59 on May 4, 1963.

Shaukat's countless services and contribution in world of literature would always be remembered.

