Literary sitting with Mukhlis held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a literary sitting was organized in honour of poet and writer, Jahangir Mukhlis at the varsity premises.

The literary program was jointly organized by IUB Culture Promotion Society and Saraiki Department at IUB premises. The ceremony was presided over by Dean, Faculty of Arts and Languages, Prof-Dr. Javed Ehsan Chandio. It was also attended by academicians, poets and writers including Shahid Alam Shahid, Athar Lashari, Prof-Dr.

Syed Amir Sohail, Prof-Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Dr. Azhar Kaliani, Prof-Dr. Ayyub Jaja, Prof-Dr. Asif Khan, Prof-Dr. Naveed Malghani, Dr. Mamtaz Khan, Dr. Ghulam Asghar, Dr. Mazhar Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Khan and Razia Farooq.

Other intellectuals who also attended the ceremony included Sanila Rashedd, Noreen Asghar, Ms. Khadija, Memona Nazir, Altaf Ahmad, Muhammad Haseeb, Rashid Saeedi, Dr. Badar Masood and Additional Director, IUB Students Affairs Council, Syed Adnan Bukhari.