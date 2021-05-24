Lithuania Bans All Flights From Crossing Belarus Airspace
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:20 PM
Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Lithuania on Monday said it would not authorise any departing or arriving flights that cross Belarusian airspace, a day after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound plane to land and arrested a journalist on board.
"Any flights to or from Lithuanian airports via Belarusian airspace are prohibited" from Tuesday, Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told a government meeting in the capital Vilnius.