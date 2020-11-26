UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Finds Coronavirus In Minks At One Farm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Lithuania finds coronavirus in minks at one farm

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Lithuanian authorities have detected novel coronavirus in minks at a farm in the central part of the Baltic EU state, officials said Thursday.

The Baltic state's veterinary agency said that one person who works in the farm also tested positive for coronavirus.

"The results show that a farm worker could have transmitted the virus SARS-CoV-2 to mink," agency chief Darius Remeika said in a statement.

The veterinary service said that dozens of minks will be culled but no mass cull is planned for now.

Lithuania has 86 mink farms with a total of around 1.6 million minks.

It started testing mink farms earlier this month after coronavirus cases in minks were reported in other European countries.

Denmark has already killed around two-thirds of its stocks of 15 to 17 million minks while Ireland also says it is planning a nationwide cull over similar virus-related fears.

There have also been positive cases at mink farms in Poland.

Minks, which are farmed for their soft fur, are the only animal that has been proven both to contract the new coronavirus and re-infect humans.

Scientists have warned that the coronavirus in populations of farmed minks could lead to new mutations which could compromise vaccines.

Related Topics

Lead Ireland Poland Stocks Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

40 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

40 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

44 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

44 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

57 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.