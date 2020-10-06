Lithuania recall envoy from Belarus amid tensions

Vilnius, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Lithuania is recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations, the Baltic state's foreign ministry said on Monday, amid escalating tensions with Minsk over its disputed presidential election.

The move comes three days after Minsk recalled its ambassadors to Vilnius and Warsaw in the wake of EU sanctions against Belarusian officials accused of election fraud and human rights abuses.

Lithuania and Poland have angered Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko by supporting protests that have rocked the country demanding he resign in the wake of the disputed August 9 presidential election.

Vilnius has drawn particular ire by giving shelter to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who claims to have won the ballot.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that, despite the recall, his country wanted to keep ambassadorial ties with neighbouring Belarus.

Belarus has urged Lithuania and Poland, both EU and NATO member states, to reduce the number of their diplomats stationed in the country.