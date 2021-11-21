(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Lithuania Sunday said it "regrets" China's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties in protest after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

"Lithuania reaffirms its adherence to the 'One China' policy, but at the same time has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan," including establishing non-diplomatic missions, the foreign ministry said in a statement.