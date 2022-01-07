Lithuania reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Lithuania on Thursday reported 3,053 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official data.

This is the highest daily count of new infections since the last peak in early November, according to Statistics Lithuania. The country's 14-day COVID-19 infection rate has risen to 888.5 per 100,000 people.

"Omicron has spread very rapidly in Lithuania and is already the dominant strain," the Lithuanian National Television and Radio (LRT) quoted Statistics Lithuania as saying.

"Currently, the Omicron variant is suspected to be present in almost all the samples with a positive PCR result," it said.

More than 532,800 people in Lithuania have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The national death toll is around 7,500.