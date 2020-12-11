UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania's New Govt Boasts Gender Parity

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Lithuania's new govt boasts gender parity

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Lithuania's new centre-right government was sworn in on Friday with women making up half its ministerial roster, as Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte replaced the centre-left government of Saulius Skvernelis.

Seven of the 15 ministers are women whereas just one woman held a ministerial post under Skvernelis.

"I wanted female Lithuanian politicians to be more visible," Simonyte, herself a former finance minister, told AFP in a recent interview.

Lithuania's conservative party chose Simonyte, who is an independent, as its candidate for prime minister in October's general election.

After coming top in the ballot, the conservatives forged a coalition with two liberal parties, both led by women.

The coalition formally commands a 73-seat majority in the 141-member parliament but can rely on the support of 78 MPs.

Simonyte has tapped Gintare Skaiste, a lawmaker with a doctorate in economics, as finance minister and conservative party leader Gabrielius Landsbergis, the grandson of national freedom icon Vytautas Landsbergis as foreign minister.

The Vilnius-based European Institute for Gender Equality said Lithuania's cabinet has become "one of the most gender-balanced in the EU" and urged other European states to follow suit.

"This transformation shows that gender equality does not always need to move in small steps: Lithuania has gone from having one of the lowest shares of women in government, to one of the highest," institute director Carlien Scheele told AFP.

Simonyte has taken office in the middle of a fresh surge of coronavirus infections and has not ruled out imposing stricter lockdown measures in the coming days.

The pandemic has so far killed 764 people in the Baltic eurozone state of 2.8 million.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Lithuania October Women Post From Government Cabinet Top Million Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

1 hour ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.