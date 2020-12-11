Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Lithuania's new centre-right government was sworn in on Friday with women making up half its ministerial roster, as Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte replaced the centre-left government of Saulius Skvernelis.

Seven of the 15 ministers are women whereas just one woman held a ministerial post under Skvernelis.

"I wanted female Lithuanian politicians to be more visible," Simonyte, herself a former finance minister, told AFP in a recent interview.

Lithuania's conservative party chose Simonyte, who is an independent, as its candidate for prime minister in October's general election.

After coming top in the ballot, the conservatives forged a coalition with two liberal parties, both led by women.

The coalition formally commands a 73-seat majority in the 141-member parliament but can rely on the support of 78 MPs.

Simonyte has tapped Gintare Skaiste, a lawmaker with a doctorate in economics, as finance minister and conservative party leader Gabrielius Landsbergis, the grandson of national freedom icon Vytautas Landsbergis as foreign minister.

The Vilnius-based European Institute for Gender Equality said Lithuania's cabinet has become "one of the most gender-balanced in the EU" and urged other European states to follow suit.

"This transformation shows that gender equality does not always need to move in small steps: Lithuania has gone from having one of the lowest shares of women in government, to one of the highest," institute director Carlien Scheele told AFP.

Simonyte has taken office in the middle of a fresh surge of coronavirus infections and has not ruled out imposing stricter lockdown measures in the coming days.

The pandemic has so far killed 764 people in the Baltic eurozone state of 2.8 million.