UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Litmus Test' - Olympic Host Tokyo Holds International Gymnastics Meet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

'Litmus test' - Olympic host Tokyo holds international gymnastics meet

Tokyo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo this weekend hosts an international gymnastics competition described as a "litmus test" of its ability to hold sports events during the pandemic, less than a year before the virus-delayed Olympics.

The friendly tournament on Sunday will feature teams from Japan, the United States, Russia and China, and is the first international sporting event in the Japanese capital since Tokyo 2020 was postponed in March.

Sports officials at home and abroad will be watching closely, especially after a false positive coronavirus test for Japan's top Olympic star Kohei Uchimura rattled nerves in the run-up to the event.

'King Kohei', a three-time Olympic gold medallist, tested positive for the virus last week, but several subsequent follow-up tests were negative and he has been cleared to take part in Sunday's event.

The gymnastics meet comes with Tokyo 2020 and Japanese government officials poring over plans for coronavirus countermeasures in a bid to show they can host next year's Games even if a vaccine is not available or widely in use.

Foreign athletes arriving for the competition were required to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival in Japan, but have had a two-week quarantine period waived.

They travelled to Japan by charter planes and were separated from other passengers at the airport on arrival, Japanese media reported.

The US team began official practice on Thursday, but they and other foreign teams are subject to stringent restrictions.

Related Topics

Sports Russia China Tokyo Japan United States March Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics Media Event From Government Top Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

9 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

9 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

9 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.