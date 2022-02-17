'Little evidence' Russia withdrawing from Ukraine border: UK PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday there was "currently little evidence of Russia disengaging" from its border with Ukraine, in a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The leaders reiterated states' responsibility to abide by their obligations under the United Nations Charter and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members," Johnson's office said in a readout of the call.