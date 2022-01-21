UrduPoint.com

Little Hope Of Breakthrough As US, Russia Hold High-stakes Ukraine Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022

Little hope of breakthrough as US, Russia hold high-stakes Ukraine talks

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Washington and Moscow's top diplomats met Friday in Geneva for high-stakes talks on Ukraine, but with little hope of a breakthrough that would ease fears of a Russian invasion.

The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov come just 11 days after their deputies met in Geneva and agreed to preserve dialogue amid Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.

Blinken and his team arrived at Geneva's lakeside luxury Hotel President Wilson shortly before the meeting began at 11:00 (1000 GMT), and were ushered into a conference room decked out with lavender orchids and US and Russian flags.

"You have said you are not expecting any breakthroughs," Lavrov said as the talks began.

"We are not expecting a breakthrough from this meeting either, we are expecting answers to our concrete questions," Lavrov said.

Blinken stressed that Washington remained open to finding a diplomatic solution, but warned of a "united, swift and severe" response if Russia does invade Ukraine.

Blinken and Lavrov are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible.

Veteran diplomats who have encountered each other for years, Blinken is known for his unflappable calm and Lavrov for his mordant intensity.

President Joe Biden bluntly assessed on Wednesday that his counterpart Vladimir Putin is likely to "move in" on Ukraine and warned of a "disaster for Russia".

The United States and its allies have warned of severe economic sanctions for an invasion.

