Little Respite For Ukrainian Artillery Fighters Near Bakhmut

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Bakhmut, Ukraine, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :From the woods at the edge of Bakhmut, a besieged Ukrainian city in the Donbas region, a soldier shouts: "Postril!" The signal -- meaning "fire!" in Ukrainian -- sends a huge orange fireball spitting from a 130mm field gun and blows away the surrounding vegetation.

In highly choreographed movements, five soldiers quickly remove the smoking hot empty cartridge and replace it, allowing for another "Postril!".

These soldiers are part of the Ukrainian army's 93rd brigade. Their targets are the Russian positions across the Bakhmut frontline.

Fighting has raged for four months around this eastern city, which is still held by Ukrainian troops but surrounded by Moscow's forces.

"We are covering our infantry and chasing out the enemy's artillery units. Right now, we are working a lot more than usual," said artilleryman Dmytro, 25.

After the war started, his unit was given M-46 Soviet field guns, also called M1954 for the year they were introduced during a parade in Moscow's Red Square.

The massive weapon weighs about eight tons (16,000 Pounds), with a gun tube of about eight metres (26 feet) and a 37-kilometre (22-mile) range.

