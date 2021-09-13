UrduPoint.com

Little To Celebrate After 50 Years Of Activism: Greenpeace Chief

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:49 AM

Little to celebrate after 50 years of activism: Greenpeace chief

Amsterdam, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Half a century after a small group of radicals created Greenpeace, the head of the environmental organisation warned that it still has far to go on the climate crisis before it can truly celebrate.

Created on September 15, 1971 when a boat of the same name tried to stop a US nuclear test, Greenpeace has become one of the world's best known action groups with its headline-grabbing stunts.

But the organisation's 50th anniversary is expected to be a subdued affair, Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told AFP.

"There is not a lot to celebrate right now. We are in a climate emergency," Morgan said in an interview at the group's headquarters in a modest office block on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Morgan said she was "deeply worried" that the world's response would fall short at the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in October.

"Everything that we've done over those 50 years, we have to pull together now and deploy it into creating absolutely radical and deep change. Time is running out."

