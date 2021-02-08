UrduPoint.com
Live Musical Concert To Be Held On Feb 13 At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Live musical concert to be held on Feb 13 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The greatest concert with live music, dance and comedy for the people of twin cities will be held on Feburary 13 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).   Arranged by Dolphin's Communication and Red N Black Outfit, they will be featuring  weel-Known singers including, Abrar ul Haq, Sahir Ali Bagga and Muskan Jay.                                                       According to an official, leading singers of the country  will fire up the stage with their melodious voices and spell bounding performances.

        The event will also include much more activities including food stalls,color war, unlimited dance, live singing, live Dj's performance and games.                 The night was being arranged to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music, he added.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical  activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

