Liverpool barred from entering Germany for Champions League match: ministry

Berlin, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Liverpool will not be allowed to come to Germany for a Champions League match against RB Leipzig on February 16 because of strict entry rules imposed over the pandemic, the German interior ministry said Thursday.

"German Federal police informed RB Leipzig today that the described case does not meet the requirements for an exception" to the travel restrictions, the interior ministry told AFP in a statement.

According to AFP sports subsidiary SID, the teams are now looking for an alternative location.